Decent results by Escorts; outlook improves on normal monsoon forecast

he company’s strong position in the domestic market and new products make us confident about its business. Further, its valuation -- 20.1 times FY24 projected earnings -- is at a reasonable level.

Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,554 | The scrip ended flat on May 13. Net profit was down 25.5% at Rs 202.2 crore against Rs 271.3 crore (YoY). Revenue of the firm also went down 15.8% at Rs 1,861.4 crore against Rs 2,210 crore (YoY).
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Escorts Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,554; M Cap: Rs 20,140 crore) has reported a decent set of Q4FY22 numbers despite the many challenges across the industry. Escorts continues to be in a sweet spot as it caters to rural areas where the sentiment is very positive. The company’s strong position in the domestic market and new products make us confident about its business. Further, its valuation -- 20.1 times FY24 projected earnings -- is at a reasonable level. Hence, we advise...

