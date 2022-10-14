HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cyient: An overlooked IT business with reasonable valuation

Nitin Sharma   •

Cyient's management has retained its FY23 guidance of 13-15 percent organic revenue growth in constant currency terms and 14-15 percent inorganic growth

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  10 percent sequential constant currency revenue growth EBIT margin of 11.9 percent, up sequentially but 2.1 points lower YoY Interim dividend declared at Rs 10 Citec to be integrated fully from Q3 onwards Legal expenses for a lawsuit to affect margins this year Valuation undemanding Cyient (CMP: Rs 772.65; Market cap: Rs 8,535 crore) has reported a mixed set of results with a strong top-line growth, both in constant currency and reported terms, aided by the strong show of aerospace and communication businesses, offsetting the decline...

