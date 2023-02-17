HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cummins India Q3 earnings: Recovery in the capex cycle paying well

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Cummins India’s domestic market witnessed 26 percent growth Year-on-Year along with a 23 percent increase in exports.

Cummins India reported its results for the quarter ended December 2022 recently with a strong 26 percent increase in revenue.
Highlights · Strong demand from the domestic markets drive higher growth  · Broad-based recovery in the capex to support growth further  · Margins improved with better product mix and easing input prices  · Stock trading at 27 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings  Engineering companies are able to tap the uptick in demand created by growth in private and public capital expenditure along with an easing of execution issues to post strong revenues. This would only improve in the coming days as a result of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers