Cummins India Q3 earnings: Recovery in the capex cycle paying well

Highlights · Strong demand from the domestic markets drive higher growth · Broad-based recovery in the capex to support growth further · Margins improved with better product mix and easing input prices · Stock trading at 27 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings Engineering companies are able to tap the uptick in demand created by growth in private and public capital expenditure along with an easing of execution issues to post strong revenues. This would only improve in the coming days as a result of...