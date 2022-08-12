Cummins India: Back on growth path; expensive valuation tempers excitement











Overall revenue visibility in Cummins India remains strong in light of a strong pick-up in the domestic economy

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Cummins India continues to ride on the economic recovery, both in the domestic and the export markets, despite geopolitical concerns, supply-chain issues, and input-price pressure. During the quarter ended June 2022, the company’s domestic business grew by 36 percent, while exports surged 58 percent. It is seeing strong demand from end-markets, which is a good sign, particularly when inflationary and supply-chain issues are easing. This provides strong earnings visibility for the current financial year. (image) Result analysis In the quarter ended...

