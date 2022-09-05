Concor – A solid long-term buy

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter results of Concor, India’s largest container freight operator, turned out to be a mixed bag. The domestic business continued to exhibit strong traction, but the momentum in the EXIM (export-import) segment was hindered by a challenging macro environment. Quarterly result highlights Concor’s Q1 revenue growth of 10 percent year on year (YoY) was primarily driven by higher realisations and a favourable base. Operating profit rose 9 percent YoY to Rs 413 crore as margins remained stable at 24 percent. (image)...