Colgate Palmolive: Another quarter of subdued performance

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Colgate Palmolive’s (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1565; Market capitalisation: Rs 42548 crore) financial performance continued to remain lacklustre during the June quarter. Revenues were flat year on year (YoY), showing a marginal pricing-led growth, while volumes dipped. The reporting quarter was impacted by a slowdown in rural areas and inflationary pressures. (image) Gross profit and margins were lower on the back of higher raw material prices. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) was lower by 8 percent YoY...