Coal India: Valuation captures most of the positives

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Interim dividend of Rs 15 per share declared Hike in FSA coal prices still pending Wage agreement likely to be finalised soon Remain neutral, better to be on sidelines The September quarter results of Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 256; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,57,736 crore) were below Street expectations. International coal prices have corrected from the high of around $400 per tonne, witnessed in March, to the current level of $200 per tonne. (image) Net sales were lower by 15 percent quarter on quarter...