HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cement sector: Supply glut, global macros could hurt ongoing business momentum

Sachin Pal   •

It is better to be selective on this sector and keep away from companies based in central and eastern regions

Representative Image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Headwinds on the cost front seem to be abating Volume growth trajectory has been encouraging over Q3 Government capex on infrastructure to drive volumes in FY24 Top 4 players are planning over 60MT capacity by FY25 Incremental supplies may cap pricing power Avoid companies located in central and eastern markets Cement manufacturers had a challenging 2022 due to sticky inflation and modest demand. The  inability of cement makers to push up prices amid soaring pet-coke and coal prices turned out to be a major drag...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers