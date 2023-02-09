Cement sector: Supply glut, global macros could hurt ongoing business momentum

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Headwinds on the cost front seem to be abating Volume growth trajectory has been encouraging over Q3 Government capex on infrastructure to drive volumes in FY24 Top 4 players are planning over 60MT capacity by FY25 Incremental supplies may cap pricing power Avoid companies located in central and eastern markets Cement manufacturers had a challenging 2022 due to sticky inflation and modest demand. The inability of cement makers to push up prices amid soaring pet-coke and coal prices turned out to be a major drag...