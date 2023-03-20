Can the Credit Suisse deal lend enough confidence to Fed in fighting inflation?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Liquidity crisis prevails as intermediaries struggle with high interest-rate regime Central banks may not trade off price stability and financial stability goals Will averting CS crisis lend enough macro stability? Services inflation related to labour market persists High volatility regime; wary about margin for safety While globally, the inflation trajectory is decelerating, it is still way above the comfort levels. The ratcheting up of interest rates by central banks have had its collateral damage. It has taken a toll on various financial intermediaries. There...