Campus Activewear Ltd: Look beyond near-term demand headwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Margins improve from lows of Q2 Industry demand subdued; expected to recover from beginning of next fiscal To continue to gain market share Margin improvement to sustain Campus Activewear Ltd (CAL: Rs 403; Market cap: Rs 12,279 crore) saw margins recover from the September 2022 quarter lows, and reaching the 20 percent mark. While weak consumer sentiment is affecting demand, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns where CAL has a significant presence, industry demand is expected to revive from FY24 as inflationary...