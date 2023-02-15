HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Campus Activewear Ltd: Look beyond near-term demand headwinds

Bharat Gianani   •

We are bullish on the long-term growth prospects of the sports and athleisure (S&A) footwear industry. CAL, with its sweet price positioning (significant discount to MNC players), would be the preferred choice for the Indian consumers.

Campus Activewear Ltd saw margins recover from the September 2022 quarter lows, and reaching the 20 percent mark.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Margins improve from lows of Q2 Industry demand subdued; expected to recover from beginning of next fiscal To continue to gain market share Margin improvement to sustain Campus Activewear Ltd (CAL: Rs 403; Market cap: Rs 12,279 crore) saw margins recover from the September 2022 quarter lows, and reaching the 20 percent mark. While weak consumer sentiment is affecting demand, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns where CAL has a significant presence, industry demand is expected to revive from FY24 as inflationary...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers