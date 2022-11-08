Britannia: Is this cookie crispy enough for investors?











Moderation in raw material prices and higher volume growth is what investors need to keep watch on, going forward

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 4,125 | The scrip surge dover 8 percent after the FMCG major posted a 28 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 490 crore for the September quarter, way above analysts' expectation of Rs 451 crore. The share surge boosted the company's market cap to Rs 1 lakh crore. The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 21 percent YoY to Rs 4,379.61 crore from Rs 3,607.37 crore, the firm said on November 4. Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has upgraded the stock to "buy" with the target at Rs 4,600 a share, an upside of 10 percent from the current market price. The research firm believes that the Q2 results were an all-round beat with higher-than-peers volume growth.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Key highlights Results above expectations Gain in market share consistent over the past 38 quarters and at a 15-year high Growth in adjacent business to help Outperformed the FMCG index; remain positive, investors can accumulate and add on declines Britannia (BIL; CMP: Rs4142; Market capitalisation: Rs 99773 crore) has seen a 13 percent and a 6 percent growth in value and volume, respectively, on a 3-year CAGR basis. September quarter results Revenues grew 22 percent YoY on the back of a 4 percent volume growth (compared...

