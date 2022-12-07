HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Borosil Renewables: Long-term thesis intact, rising competition a challenge

Sachin Pal   •

Though cost pressures have eased a bit, increased supply from Chinese manufacturers can put strain on the company’s performance

Representative image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Only solar-glass manufacturer in the country Higher input costs squeezed operating margins in Q2 Faces stiff competition from global players Realisations under pressure, post removal of ADD from China Manufacturing capacity to jump 3-fold in 2022 Solar-glass manufacturer Borosil Renewables (BRL) delivered a subdued set of numbers in Q2 FY23.  The earnings of BRL will most likely recover next year on the back of the commissioning of new capacity and reduction in power and fuel expenses. Quarterly result highlights BRL reported a double-digit decline in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers