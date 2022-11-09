Bharat Electronics: Back on a high growth path

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Improving execution leads to higher revenue growth Margins impacted marginally but expected to improve with cost pressures easing Strong order book and expected large inflow to support visibility Stocks valued at 22 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Defence as a sector has got a lot of attention recently with the expected pick-up in ordering, improved execution and margins, and strong focus on indigenisation led by the government’s move to restrict the import of certain products. The government’s positive indigenisation list (items) in itself...