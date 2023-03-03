HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Be selective in agrochemical sector as monsoon remains the joker in the pack

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

There are a few business models which are better placed to ride this period of weather uncertainty but caution needs to be exercised

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)
Highlights: Early estimates of El Nino effect in the upcoming rainy season Historically deficit monsoon years impacted food grain production & the need for agri-inputs Caution warranted in core domestic agri-inputs businesses Prefer select export-focused business models India’s monsoon tends to get impacted by a lot of factors, one of which is the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This has largely influenced the Southwest (SW) monsoon, historically. The ENSO brings in weather phenomena such as El Niño and La Niña. While a ‘La Niña year’...

