Be selective in agrochemical sector as monsoon remains the joker in the pack

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Early estimates of El Nino effect in the upcoming rainy season Historically deficit monsoon years impacted food grain production & the need for agri-inputs Caution warranted in core domestic agri-inputs businesses Prefer select export-focused business models India’s monsoon tends to get impacted by a lot of factors, one of which is the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This has largely influenced the Southwest (SW) monsoon, historically. The ENSO brings in weather phenomena such as El Niño and La Niña. While a ‘La Niña year’...