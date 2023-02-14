HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Balrampur Chini Mills: Worst behind, ethanol to sweeten the sugar sector

Khushboo Rai   •

Distillery segment expansion and higher crushing with better cane variety to drive margins growth and robust cash-flow generation

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, the second-largest integrated sugar company, has posted sharp sequential improvement in performance in Q3FY23.
Highlights: Lower cane availability owing to unfavourable weather conditions New cane variety to ensure steady cane availability Weak ethanol realisation in the quarter Doubling of ethanol capacity to drive earnings Re-rating expected with change in the business model Valuation reasonable, given superior prospects for integrated sugar company Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML; CMP: Rs 361; Market cap: Rs 7,370 crore), the second-largest integrated sugar company, has posted sharp sequential improvement in performance in Q3FY23. Although lower cane crushing due to unfavourable weather condition led to a decrease...

