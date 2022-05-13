Balaji Amines: An eagle eye for import substitution opportunities

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Anubhav Sahu Moneycontrol Research Highlights: Q4FY22 posts strong sequential jump in performance Rs 300-400 crore capex plan for next two years DMC plant to be operational in June 2022 Valuation reasonable, post time correction & earnings traction Balaji Amines (CMP: Rs 3,071; M Cap: Rs 9,950 crore) has posted a sharp sequential improvement in operating performance in Q4FY22. While this helps in a higher utilisation of current assets, the company continues to garner attention on its capex plans. The manufacturing plant for di-methyl carbonate (DMC)...