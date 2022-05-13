HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Balaji Amines: An eagle eye for import substitution opportunities

Anubhav Sahu   •

Balaji Amine’s project execution is worth noticing, due to which earnings potential has significantly increased over the years

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Anubhav Sahu Moneycontrol Research Highlights: Q4FY22 posts strong sequential jump in performance Rs 300-400 crore capex plan for next two years DMC plant to be operational in June 2022 Valuation reasonable, post time correction & earnings traction Balaji Amines (CMP: Rs 3,071; M Cap: Rs 9,950 crore) has posted a sharp sequential improvement in operating performance in Q4FY22.  While this helps in a higher utilisation of current assets, the company continues to garner attention on its capex plans. The manufacturing plant for di-methyl carbonate (DMC)...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers