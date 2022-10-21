Bajaj Finance’s Q2FY23 earnings confirm the strong has become stronger

Highlights All-round performance in Q2FY23 Robust loan growth, asset quality improves Operating expenses rise Digital journey to be completed by March’23 Valuation reasonable, considering digital success Bajaj Finance (BFL; CMP: Rs 7,429; M Cap: Rs 449,790 crore) knows how to emerge stronger, every time. The non-bank lender’s performance in the second quarter of FY23 (Q2FY23) has reaffirmed that the already big, strong BFL has turned even mightier after the pandemic. What makes us think so? Consider this. Over the past 15 years (FY08-FY22), BFL has grown...