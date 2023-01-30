HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bajaj Finance Q3 strong, expansion strategy to support growth

Neha Dave   •

If the finance company can replicate its offline dominance in the online space, it will be a radical transformation

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  All-round performance in Q3 FY23 Robust loan growth, asset quality improves Operating expenses rises Digital journey to be completed by March’23 As part of a long-term strategy, plans to enter new segments Valuation reasonable considering digital success Bajaj Finance (BFL; CMP: Rs 6,060; MCAP: Rs 366,651 crore) has reported strong earnings in the third quarter of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23). The non-bank lender’s net profit increased 40 percent year on year (YoY) in Q3 FY23. Robust growth in assets, better asset quality, and a...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers