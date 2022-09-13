Atul: Taking a cautious turn

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Atul (CMP: Rs 9,611; Market cap: Rs 28,390 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers for Q1FY23, but there are concerns on the global macro landscape and chemical supply-demand dynamics. These factors prompt us to take a closer look at the stock. Top line could potentially dip In Q1FY23, sequentially, Atul posted an 8 percent improvement in top line, backed by a 32 percent jump in the Life Science Chemicals segment sales (27 percent of sales). Sales growth of performance...