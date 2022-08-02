HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Ashok Leyland: Weak Q1 FY23, outlook promising

Nitin Agrawal   •

The prospects look promising as demand has started picking up, post the opening up of the broader economy. The valuation also gives us the desired comfort

Ashok Leyland
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights - Weak numbers on the back of poor demand, rising raw material prices - Negative operating leverage impacts operating margins - Business outlook promising as there is a steady recovery in demand - Valuations look reasonable, accumulate for long term Like any other automobile major, Ashok Leyland (AL; CMP: Rs 154, M Cap: Rs 45,270 crore) has posted a sequential deterioration in its financial performance for Q1FY23, thanks to a weak demand scenario and commodity- linked cost pressure. The outlook looks promising as demand...

