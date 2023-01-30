Apcotex: Is it time to chip in?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential drop in top line due to weaker pricing, demand softness Margins impacted by high-cost inventory New facilities to be commissioned in Q4FY23; ramp-up to be slower Product mix change to improve asset turns Long-term investors can keep it in radar In line with our expectations, realisations and margins contracted for Apcotex (CMP: Rs 433; Market Cap: Rs 2,244 crore) in Q3FY23. While a similar weak set are expected for H1CY23, we believe there are reasons to watch this counter for a long-term investment...