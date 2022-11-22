HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Well poised to strengthen presence in apparel space

Bharat Gianani   •

ABFRL is a comprehensive apparel player, and it is likely to further strengthen its presence in the industry.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
Highlights Margin miss in September 2022 quarter Core Lifestyle and Pantaloons business on strong footing Growth strong in new businesses; however, profitability to be under pressure in near term Expects to surpass FY26 revenue guidance Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail’s (CMP: Rs 311; Market Cap: Rs 29,485 crore) September 2022 quarter results were lower than estimates as higher investment in new businesses as well as higher discounting led it to miss margins. The management indicated that owing to the investment phase in the new businesses,...

