ACC: Inflationary pressures wreak havoc on September quarter margins

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Cement volumes grew 4 percent in Q3 Operating margins came in at 0.4 percent Demand remains stable despite macro headwinds Coal prices are just shy of their record peak Adani group has chalked out an aggressive expansion plan Cement manufacturer ACC’s September-quarter results came as a negative surprise as headwinds on the cost front took a severe toll on margins and resulted in a net loss. While the management is optimistic about the near-term outlook with operations returning to normal, the company's margin profile...