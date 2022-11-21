HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Aarti Industries: Post demerger, a pure play on aromatic chemistry

Anubhav Sahu   •

The near-term growth profile is blurred by a potential decline in realisations and the persistence of demand weakness

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: 20-year contract with Deepak Fertilisers is a welcome relief Q2 performance led by pricing; demand environment appears challenging Capex outlay to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for next two years Accumulate stock in a staggered fashion In the last few quarters, Aarti Industries (CMP: Rs 653; Market cap: Rs 23,686 crore) has been navigating multiple challenges on the global trade and demand front. A few of the hurdles, related to logistics and raw material inflation, are on the mend. Another near-term challenge faced...

