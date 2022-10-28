A proxy for private capex, this weekly tactical is scoring in all departments

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Recovery in domestic and overseas markets to drive growth Strong growth in order intake and orders provides visibility Margins to improve with the easing of input price pressure Stock valued at 40 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings This week’s tactical pick is Thermax (CMP: Rs 2,096 Nifty level:17,737), which has a very high correlation with the domestic capex cycle, particularly private capex. The good news is that the private capex cycle is on the rise, backed by strong domestic demand and credit growth....