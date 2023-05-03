Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

A mixed run for automobiles in April 2023

Nitin Agrawal   •

Inventory correction leads to a drop in MoM numbers in the CV segment; PVs and premium bikes do well

Cars
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Early onset of festivals in March ’23 as against April last year impacted sales Premium bikes continued to be in demand Exports facing severe challenges Fiscal FY24 has started off on a mixed note for Indian auto manufacturers. The highlight of April-23 is the significant drop in month-on-month (MoM) numbers in the commercial vehicle segment, primarily because of the channel correction, post the festive season in March 2023. (image) Another important take-away is the continued demand for passenger vehicles as is evident from...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers