Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | Only solution to remain profitable is scale, says Nippon Life's Sundeep Sikka

Only solution to remain profitable for new fund houses is to scale, said Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management.

The biggest differentiation between the companies which survived and did well, was that they were able to find the niche for themselves, he added at Moneycontrol's Mutual Fund Summit.

Sikka believes it is very important for fund houses to re-evaluate their investment strategy every year.

"Let's take in Gujarat, three cities of Gujarat, we have different strategies. For those invested in Rajkot are very different from investors in Baroda to investors in Gandhinagar. Now, if you don't have different strategies for them, I think you're bound to fail," he explained.

The opportunity in the mutual fund industry is big but the key lies in execution, and anyone who could execute has been a condition of being successful, explained Sikka.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Shastri, Associate Director & CEO, NJ MF, said anyone who tries to make asset management business exciting is bound to fail. If we are expected to be consistently above average, we have to be in the market. "You can't be consistently above average by taking cash calls," added G Pradeep Kumar, CEO, Union AMC.

