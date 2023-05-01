Big Story Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output Mining mogul Anil Agarwal is pushing ahead with an aggressive plan to raise oil and gas production, expand output of metals like zinc and aluminum, and foray into semiconductor manufacturing, undeterred by concerns about debt levels at the company. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Maharashtra Day/Labour Day

Data releases: India Manufacturing PMI (Apr), US Manufacturing PMI (Apr), China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Apr)

SC verdict on divorce without referral to family courts likely

Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Maldives

SC to hear Puri Jagannath temple case

Stock brokers can't create bank guarantees based on clients' funds from tomorrow

Trai deadline for telcos to review detect system for barring pesky calls, unwanted SMSes

Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles from today

25% Mumbai Metro fare concession for sir citizens, students and disabled From tomorrow

Indefinite shutdown called in Shirdi over CISF deployment

Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar debut

IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB

Tomorrow

Q4 results: Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement

Data releases: Eurozone CPI (Apr), UK Manufacturing PMI (Apr), Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Apr)

Varun Beverages to consider a stock split

Defamation case: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in Gujarat HC

PM Modi's public rally in Kalaburagi

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 likely to be released

NASA's second super pressure balloon launch

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Market Buzz More than 400 small-caps gain 10-102% as market surges in April BSE Sensex rose 3.6 percent and Nifty added 4 percent in april. BSE Smallcap, Midcap and Large cap indices added 7 percent, 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively. In the month of April, around 20 smallcap stocks added between 40-102 percent including Future Consumer, Bombay Dyeing, Tanfac Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vinyl Chemicals (India) and Aarti Surfactants. Read more here.

IPO Watch Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust's Rs 3,200-cr IPO to open on May 9 Global private equity major Blackstone Group-backed Nexus Select Trust will open its initial public offering for subscription on May 9 and close on May 11, in what will be India’s maiden pure-play retail mall REIT offering. Read more here.

Startup Tales Byju’s took all efforts to comply with all applicable foreign exchange laws: CEO tells employees on ED raid The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 29 carried out searches at three locations in Bengaluru related to Byju Raveendran and his company, Think & Learn Private Limited under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran said that the company is funded by over 70 investors, who have done due diligence on their operations, which includes FEMA compliance. “We are confident that the authorities will also come to the same conclusion,” he said. Read more here.

Your Money How staying fit benefits your health as well as your health insurance premium Health insurance companies base their premiums on a variety of factors, including age, pre-existing conditions, and lifestyle choices. The healthier the individual, the less likely the person will require costly medical treatments, resulting in lower risk for the insurance company. As a result, insurance companies offer benefits to those with a lower risk profile. Read more here.