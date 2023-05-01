Mining mogul Anil Agarwal is pushing ahead with an aggressive plan to raise oil and gas production, expand output of metals like zinc and aluminum, and foray into semiconductor manufacturing, undeterred by concerns about debt levels at the company. Read more here.
Today
Maharashtra Day/Labour Day
Data releases: India Manufacturing PMI (Apr), US Manufacturing PMI (Apr), China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Apr)
SC verdict on divorce without referral to family courts likely
Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Maldives
SC to hear Puri Jagannath temple case
Stock brokers can't create bank guarantees based on clients' funds from tomorrow
Trai deadline for telcos to review detect system for barring pesky calls, unwanted SMSes
Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles from today
25% Mumbai Metro fare concession for sir citizens, students and disabled From tomorrow
Indefinite shutdown called in Shirdi over CISF deployment
Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar debut
IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB
Tomorrow
Q4 results: Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement
Data releases: Eurozone CPI (Apr), UK Manufacturing PMI (Apr), Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Apr)
Varun Beverages to consider a stock split
Defamation case: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in Gujarat HC
PM Modi's public rally in Kalaburagi
NEET UG Admit Card 2023 likely to be released
NASA's second super pressure balloon launch
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
BSE Sensex rose 3.6 percent and Nifty added 4 percent in april. BSE Smallcap, Midcap and Large cap indices added 7 percent, 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively. In the month of April, around 20 smallcap stocks added between 40-102 percent including Future Consumer, Bombay Dyeing, Tanfac Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vinyl Chemicals (India) and Aarti Surfactants. Read more here.
Global private equity major Blackstone Group-backed Nexus Select Trust will open its initial public offering for subscription on May 9 and close on May 11, in what will be India’s maiden pure-play retail mall REIT offering. Read more here.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 29 carried out searches at three locations in Bengaluru related to Byju Raveendran and his company, Think & Learn Private Limited under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran said that the company is funded by over 70 investors, who have done due diligence on their operations, which includes FEMA compliance. “We are confident that the authorities will also come to the same conclusion,” he said. Read more here.
Health insurance companies base their premiums on a variety of factors, including age, pre-existing conditions, and lifestyle choices. The healthier the individual, the less likely the person will require costly medical treatments, resulting in lower risk for the insurance company. As a result, insurance companies offer benefits to those with a lower risk profile. Read more here.
England’s Kiwi Head Coach Brendon McCullum — nicknamed Baz — is the chief architect of this revolution. This is the same McCullum who ignited the first night of the IPL like few have in the last 15 years. His whirlwind 158 in Bengaluru announced the arrival of the IPL in the most spectacular fashion. The blitzkrieg by the Kiwi was in hindsight a revolution foretold. Read here.
