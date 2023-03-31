The coming Friday, after a day of holiday, is going to be busy for the primary market in the SME segment as we will have four IPOs being launched for bidding on March 31. The market will remain shut on March 30 for Ram Navami. Read more here.
Today:
Today:
Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), the United Nations-backed public health organisation, said on March 30 that it has entered into sublicencing agreements with three pharmaceutical companies - Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris - for the manufacturing of generic variants of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting medication for HIV prevention. Read more here.
Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), the United Nations-backed public health organisation, said on March 30 that it has entered into sublicencing agreements with three pharmaceutical companies - Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris - for the manufacturing of generic variants of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting medication for HIV prevention. Read more here.
Sedan sales have dwindled in India to a point where there’s a question mark hanging over the segment, but Hyundai is bullish – it wants to sell twice as many of the new Vernas as it did the previous generation model, and it thinks the segment has scope to grow. To that end, it’s gone all out with the 2023 Verna, which is longer, wider and more packed with tech and features than its predecessors. Read more here.
Sedan sales have dwindled in India to a point where there’s a question mark hanging over the segment, but Hyundai is bullish – it wants to sell twice as many of the new Vernas as it did the previous generation model, and it thinks the segment has scope to grow. To that end, it’s gone all out with the 2023 Verna, which is longer, wider and more packed with tech and features than its predecessors. Read more here.
A new financial year is upon us. The start of a financial year is a good occasion to look at your investments and financial goals. Whether you have a loan or plan to take one, keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Also, there are major changes in tax rules, in the withdrawal policy from the National Pension System (NPS), and for investments in post-office schemes and more. Read more here.
A new financial year is upon us. The start of a financial year is a good occasion to look at your investments and financial goals. Whether you have a loan or plan to take one, keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Also, there are major changes in tax rules, in the withdrawal policy from the National Pension System (NPS), and for investments in post-office schemes and more. Read more here.
A prominent tech ethics group filed a complaint on Thursday with the US Federal Trade Commission urging the regulator to halt further commercial deployment of new generations of artificial intelligence technology that powers the popular OpenAI Inc. tool ChatGPT. Read more here.
A prominent tech ethics group filed a complaint on Thursday with the US Federal Trade Commission urging the regulator to halt further commercial deployment of new generations of artificial intelligence technology that powers the popular OpenAI Inc. tool ChatGPT. Read more here.
The biggest showpiece in cricket - the Indian Premier League - rolls into town once again, and everyone involved will be keen to make a mark. Five players may feel the glare of the spotlight a little more brightly than the rest. Read more here.
The biggest showpiece in cricket - the Indian Premier League - rolls into town once again, and everyone involved will be keen to make a mark. Five players may feel the glare of the spotlight a little more brightly than the rest. Read more here.