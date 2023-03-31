Market Buzz 4 IPOs to hit Dalal Street on March 31 as FY23 draws to a close The coming Friday, after a day of holiday, is going to be busy for the primary market in the SME segment as we will have four IPOs being launched for bidding on March 31. The market will remain shut on March 30 for Ram Navami. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Deadline for tax-saving investments for FY 2022-23



PMVVY pension scheme for senior citizens ends



Gold jewellery with four-digit HUID hallmark not to be sold from today



Banks' annual closing



Last day for tax exemption on high-premium LIC policy



Last day to provide details in form 12B (details of the salary from the previous employer) to the new employer



Data releases: India Fiscal Deficit (Feb), India Forex Reserves, India Infrastructure Output (Feb), India Foreign Debt (Q4), UK GDP Q4, Eurozone CPI & Core CPI (March)



IRCTC to start its helicopter service for Kedarnath Dham



Railways' ‘Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra’ to begin



IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at 7:30pm Tomorrow:

Nepal bans solo trekking for foreigners starting today



PM Modi to attend Combined Commanders' Conference in MP



PPI Wallet transactions of over ₹2,000 on UPI to attract 1.1% charge



Big Story MPP signs supply pact with Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Viatris for HIV drug Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), the United Nations-backed public health organisation, said on March 30 that it has entered into sublicencing agreements with three pharmaceutical companies - Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris - for the manufacturing of generic variants of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting medication for HIV prevention. Read more here.

Auto The new Hyundai Verna: Can its sensuous sportiness make sedans popular once again? Sedan sales have dwindled in India to a point where there’s a question mark hanging over the segment, but Hyundai is bullish – it wants to sell twice as many of the new Vernas as it did the previous generation model, and it thinks the segment has scope to grow. To that end, it’s gone all out with the 2023 Verna, which is longer, wider and more packed with tech and features than its predecessors. Read more here.

Your Money 7 changes in financial landscape you need to know this April A new financial year is upon us. The start of a financial year is a good occasion to look at your investments and financial goals. Whether you have a loan or plan to take one, keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Also, there are major changes in tax rules, in the withdrawal policy from the National Pension System (NPS), and for investments in post-office schemes and more. Read more here.

Tech Tattle OpenAI targeted in FTC complaint urging halt of GPT rollouts A prominent tech ethics group filed a complaint on Thursday with the US Federal Trade Commission urging the regulator to halt further commercial deployment of new generations of artificial intelligence technology that powers the popular OpenAI Inc. tool ChatGPT. Read more here.