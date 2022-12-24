Market Buzz Bears bite harder, send 560 stocks to lower circuit, 260 trade at 52-week low Bears have begun biting the markets harder, driving the benchmark indices past their psychological levels of 18,000 for the Nifty, and 60,000 for the BSE Sensex on December 23. The fall in broader markets was more than benchmarks as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices corrected 2-3 percent on Friday. All sectors, barring pharma, traded with severe pain on the day. As a result, the number of scrips at lower circuit clearly outnumbered number of stocks at upper circuit. And the similar kind of situation was seen in 52-week high and low segments. We have seen more than 560 stocks at lower circuit and 260 stocks at 52-week low, against 120 stocks at upper circuit and 61 stocks at 52-week high, at the time of writing this article. Read here.

Big Story Cabinet approves free foodgrain under National Food Security Act for one year The Union Cabinet has approved the provision of free foodgrain under National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a period of one year. Briefing the media at the conclusion of the Cabinet meeting, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre would bear the entire cost, amounting to around Rs 2 lakh crore, of the food subsidy. Goyal said the move would benefit the 81.35 crore people who pay for subsidised foodgrain under the NFSA. Read here.

IPO Watch Abans Holdings shares settle with 19% loss on debut Abans Holdings disappointed investors on its debut as the scrip settled at the day's low on December 23. Intense selling in the secondary markets and tepid subscription to the company's IPO weighed on its listing performance. The stock opened at Rs 273, (which was also its day's high), against the issue price of Rs 270, and immediately crashed and stayed lower for almost the entire session. Read here.

Your Money Overseas mutual funds are again open for investments After nearly a year of regulatory limitations, most Indian equity funds investing in overseas markets are again accepting funds from domestic investors. What should be your strategy? Read here.

IPL Auction 2023 All that ensued from most expensive player to team making highest bid The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2023 saw top overseas players sparking a bidding war and fetching big money with franchises including Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PK) making big bets. The auction for the 2023 edition saw a thunderous start and fierce bidding with Sam Curran becoming the most expensive player ever to be bought in IPL, while Cameron Green is the second most expensive IPL buy. Read more here.