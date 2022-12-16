The sale of the government's up to five percent stake in IRCTC got over-subscribed on the first day of the offer, with institutional investors putting in bids worth Rs 3,800 crore. In the two-day offer-for-sale (OFS), the government is selling 4 crore shares or a five percent stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at a floor price of Rs 680 a share. Read more here.
Today
Army to conduct Vijay Run-22 in commemoration of military victory over Pak in 1971 War
Sebi to auction properties of Saradha Group of Companies
Congress to mark 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra with concert in Jaipur
24x7 water supply project: Chandigarh MC to ink final pact with French govt
Singer Lucky Ali's alleged land-grabbing case to be heard Tomorrow
GST Council meet
MVA protest march in Mumbai
51st Vijay Diwas, to mark the victory of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War
Hindu-Jain deities in Qutub Minar Complex: Court to pass order on intervention petition`s review
Today
India's merchandise exports posted a marginal increase in November on a year-on-year basis to $31.99 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on December 15 showed. The rise in exports in November was a mere 0.6 percent. Despite the pace in import growth outpacing that of exports, the merchandise trade deficit fell to $23.89 billion in November - the lowest in seven months. Read here.
Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and top private equity firm Carlyle-backed life sciences tech player Indegene has filed papers with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 3,200 crore via an initial public offer (IPO), multiple industry sources with the knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. More details here.
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood walked the audience through his journey of investing in the act of giving back to society at Moneycontrol's Mutual Fund Summit on December 14 . He says, "I realised that when you give back to society, when you invest in someone else's life, that's the real investment and that's the best return you get." Read on.
India’s services sector is leading the domestic economic recovery and exports are booming, but the revival faces headwinds from a slowing global economy. To ensure that services continue to grow, the government should consider providing tax relief in the budget for 2023-24 as well as revive incentives for the sectors worst hit by the pandemic, Abhay Sinha, Director General of the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), told Moneycontrol. Read here.
The couple sat down with Moneycontrol for a conversation on their marriage, parenthood and personal goals and ambitions, on the occasion of Infosys turning 40. Building Infosys required NR Narayana Murthy to be away from his children Akshata Murty and Rohan Murty for long periods. He credited his wife, author and educator Sudha Murty, for taking care of them entirely. Read more here.
