Market Buzz Govt's share sale in IRCTC over-subscribed, investors put in bids worth Rs 3,800 crore The sale of the government's up to five percent stake in IRCTC got over-subscribed on the first day of the offer, with institutional investors putting in bids worth Rs 3,800 crore. In the two-day offer-for-sale (OFS), the government is selling 4 crore shares or a five percent stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at a floor price of Rs 680 a share. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Army to conduct Vijay Run-22 in commemoration of military victory over Pak in 1971 War

Sebi to auction properties of Saradha Group of Companies

Congress to mark 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra with concert in Jaipur

24x7 water supply project: Chandigarh MC to ink final pact with French govt

Singer Lucky Ali's alleged land-grabbing case to be heard Tomorrow

GST Council meet

MVA protest march in Mumbai

51st Vijay Diwas, to mark the victory of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War

Hindu-Jain deities in Qutub Minar Complex: Court to pass order on intervention petition`s review

Big Story India's exports post marginal 0.6% YoY increase in November; trade deficit at 7-month low India's merchandise exports posted a marginal increase in November on a year-on-year basis to $31.99 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on December 15 showed. The rise in exports in November was a mere 0.6 percent. Despite the pace in import growth outpacing that of exports, the merchandise trade deficit fell to $23.89 billion in November - the lowest in seven months. Read here.

IPO Watch Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan & Carlyle-backed Indegene files papers for around Rs 3,200 cr IPO Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and top private equity firm Carlyle-backed life sciences tech player Indegene has filed papers with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 3,200 crore via an initial public offer (IPO), multiple industry sources with the knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. More details here.

Your Money The best investment is to invest in someone else's life, says Sonu Sood Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood walked the audience through his journey of investing in the act of giving back to society at Moneycontrol's Mutual Fund Summit on December 14 . He says, "I realised that when you give back to society, when you invest in someone else's life, that's the real investment and that's the best return you get." Read on.

Budget Expectations 2023 Services export promotion body seeks tax relief, revival of incentives India’s services sector is leading the domestic economic recovery and exports are booming, but the revival faces headwinds from a slowing global economy. To ensure that services continue to grow, the government should consider providing tax relief in the budget for 2023-24 as well as revive incentives for the sectors worst hit by the pandemic, Abhay Sinha, Director General of the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), told Moneycontrol. Read here.