Market Buzz Staples, cement good medium-term bets; financials, industrials for long term: Amish Shah, BofA Bank of America Securities is overweight on financials, industrials, staples and cement, head of India equity research Amish Shah said at a media roundtable. Investors should, however, rotate staples and cement in six months, he added. Read here for details.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

US Fed policy decision announcement

Belagavi Border dispute: Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka

Money laundering case: Bengal ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, close aide’s judicial custody to end

FIFA WC S/F: Argentina vs Croatia Tomorrow

ISRO espionage case: Kerala HC to hear bail plea of the accused

SC to hear bail pleas of Godhra train burning case convicts

Monetary policy decisions from BoE, ECB

Moto X40 launch

FIFA WC S/F: France vs Morocco

Big Story Paytm approves Rs 850 crore buyback priced at Rs 810 per share One97 Communications, the parent entity of payments solutions firm Paytm, on December 12 approved a share buyback of Rs 850 crore, priced at Rs 810 per share. At the maximum buyback price and the maximum buyback size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 10,493,827. Read more here.

Budget 2023 Expectations What is in store for banking sector? Will govt bite the bullet on crypto regulations? Union Budget 2023 is expected to give a blueprint for the future growth of Indian banks. There are two key areas where the banking industry typically expects announcements from the Union Finance Minister (FM) in every Union Budget. The first is capital infusion in public sector banks (PSBs) and the other is steps on bank privatisation. Also, it is critical to regulate or ban cryptocurrencies at the earliest to avoid confusion among ill-informed investors. Read here.

IPO Watch KFin Technologies IPO set to open on December 19, to raise Rs 1,500 crore KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, has decided to launch its initial public offering in the coming week, on December 19. The price band for the offer, which closes on December 21, is likely to be announced later this week. The anchor book will be opened for investors for a day, on December 16. KFin plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore via a public issue comprising only an offer for sale, by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. Details here.

Your Money Ways to ask for customisation in your group health insurance policy For group health insurance, Flexi GMC (group medical cover) is the next frontier. Employees are increasingly seeking greater participation in designing the benefits that are most relevant to them. The one-size-fits-all has its limitations. Read the article to know some common ways of offering benefit enhancements.