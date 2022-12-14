Bank of America Securities is overweight on financials, industrials, staples and cement, head of India equity research Amish Shah said at a media roundtable. Investors should, however, rotate staples and cement in six months, he added. Read here for details.
Today
US Fed policy decision announcement
Belagavi Border dispute: Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka
Money laundering case: Bengal ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, close aide’s judicial custody to end
FIFA WC S/F: Argentina vs Croatia Tomorrow
ISRO espionage case: Kerala HC to hear bail plea of the accused
SC to hear bail pleas of Godhra train burning case convicts
Monetary policy decisions from BoE, ECB
Moto X40 launch
FIFA WC S/F: France vs Morocco
Today
One97 Communications, the parent entity of payments solutions firm Paytm, on December 12 approved a share buyback of Rs 850 crore, priced at Rs 810 per share. At the maximum buyback price and the maximum buyback size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 10,493,827. Read more here.
Union Budget 2023 is expected to give a blueprint for the future growth of Indian banks. There are two key areas where the banking industry typically expects announcements from the Union Finance Minister (FM) in every Union Budget. The first is capital infusion in public sector banks (PSBs) and the other is steps on bank privatisation. Also, it is critical to regulate or ban cryptocurrencies at the earliest to avoid confusion among ill-informed investors. Read here.
KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, has decided to launch its initial public offering in the coming week, on December 19. The price band for the offer, which closes on December 21, is likely to be announced later this week. The anchor book will be opened for investors for a day, on December 16. KFin plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore via a public issue comprising only an offer for sale, by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. Details here.
For group health insurance, Flexi GMC (group medical cover) is the next frontier. Employees are increasingly seeking greater participation in designing the benefits that are most relevant to them. The one-size-fits-all has its limitations. Read the article to know some common ways of offering benefit enhancements.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has received the “funniest and biggest compliment” on his company’s car from a Twitter follower. This comes after his Mahindra Scorpio N earned a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. “Mr Rohit Shetty needs to find other cars ...........,” the twitter user wrote. Read the tweet that has a Rohit Shetty connect.
