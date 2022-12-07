HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on December 6 stated that one of the promoters in the company, abrdn Investment Management, formerly Standard Life Investments, is planning to sell its entire 10.21 percent stake. Of the total, the UK-headquartered company plans to sell 2,11,18,578 shares, representing 9.9 percent to a single buyer. The rest will reportedly be sold separately, HDFC AMC added. More details here.
Today
RBI MPC decision on rate and policy stance to be announced
Delhi municipal election result
Parliament Winter Session to commence
Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
Tecno Phantom X2 mobile phone launch Tomorrow
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result
Rampur By-Election Result
SC hearing on tussle over Delhi services
Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 series and Realme 10 Pro series to launch
Today
The World Bank on December 6 revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 percent for 2022-23, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks. Read here for details.
The World Bank on December 6 revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 percent for 2022-23, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks. Read here for details.
India's largest wine maker Sula Vineyards is all set to launch its initial public offering between Dec 12-14, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Sula Vineyards is considered a "category creator" and once the listing plans fructify, it would arguably be the first IPO in India by a pure play wine manufacturer. Details here.
India's largest wine maker Sula Vineyards is all set to launch its initial public offering between Dec 12-14, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Sula Vineyards is considered a "category creator" and once the listing plans fructify, it would arguably be the first IPO in India by a pure play wine manufacturer. Details here.
A separate tax deduction provision for life insurance, tax waiver for annuity income, higher deductions for health insurance premiums, and tax benefits for home insurance – these are some of the expectations of insurance companies ahead of Budget 2023. Click here to read details.
A separate tax deduction provision for life insurance, tax waiver for annuity income, higher deductions for health insurance premiums, and tax benefits for home insurance – these are some of the expectations of insurance companies ahead of Budget 2023. Click here to read details.
A robust term insurance cover is considered to be a staple investment for NRIs, especially those who might be staying away from their family, but want to ensure financial stability even in their absence. The good news is that the process to obtain a term insurance policy from India has now been made easier for non-resident Indians (NRIs). Read on.
A robust term insurance cover is considered to be a staple investment for NRIs, especially those who might be staying away from their family, but want to ensure financial stability even in their absence. The good news is that the process to obtain a term insurance policy from India has now been made easier for non-resident Indians (NRIs). Read on.
A youngster hailing from a farming family in Uttar Pradesh has created a six-seater electric bike, winning praise on social media from industrialist Anand Mahindra. Ashad Abdullah, the bike's creator, said the rising prices of petrol made him think of an economical transport alternative. Read more here.
A youngster hailing from a farming family in Uttar Pradesh has created a six-seater electric bike, winning praise on social media from industrialist Anand Mahindra. Ashad Abdullah, the bike's creator, said the rising prices of petrol made him think of an economical transport alternative. Read more here.