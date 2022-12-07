Market Buzz Promoter abrdn Investment Management to sell entire stake in HDFC AMC HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on December 6 stated that one of the promoters in the company, abrdn Investment Management, formerly Standard Life Investments, is planning to sell its entire 10.21 percent stake. Of the total, the UK-headquartered company plans to sell 2,11,18,578 shares, representing 9.9 percent to a single buyer. The rest will reportedly be sold separately, HDFC AMC added. More details here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

RBI MPC decision on rate and policy stance to be announced

Delhi municipal election result

Parliament Winter Session to commence

Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day

Tecno Phantom X2 mobile phone launch Tomorrow

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result

Rampur By-Election Result

SC hearing on tussle over Delhi services

Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 series and Realme 10 Pro series to launch

Big Story World Bank revises upwards India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9% for FY23 The World Bank on December 6 revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 percent for 2022-23, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks. Read here for details.

IPO Watch Sula Vineyards set for IPO launch on December 12 India's largest wine maker Sula Vineyards is all set to launch its initial public offering between Dec 12-14, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Sula Vineyards is considered a "category creator" and once the listing plans fructify, it would arguably be the first IPO in India by a pure play wine manufacturer. Details here.

Budget 2023 Expectations Insurance companies expect the upcoming Budget to consider THESE A separate tax deduction provision for life insurance, tax waiver for annuity income, higher deductions for health insurance premiums, and tax benefits for home insurance – these are some of the expectations of insurance companies ahead of Budget 2023. Click here to read details.

Your Money Here's why buying term insurance from India is more beneficial for NRIs A robust term insurance cover is considered to be a staple investment for NRIs, especially those who might be staying away from their family, but want to ensure financial stability even in their absence. The good news is that the process to obtain a term insurance policy from India has now been made easier for non-resident Indians (NRIs). Read on.