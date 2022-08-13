Domestic investors rejoice as small-cap stocks stage sharp recovery Market Buzz The sharp decline in domestic stock market in the first half of 2022 did little to blunt the aggressiveness of Indian investors and their optimism for the domestic economy. Small-cap stocks, a risky space due to low liquidity levels and susceptibility to price manipulation, remained a preferred destination for bottom-fishing by retail investors and mutual funds alike during the first half of the year despite the crash. Read here.

Take a look at these key events Watch out Today Centre urges flag display at homes from tomorrow

International Lefthanders Day Tomorrow

BJP to observe the day as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

UN Human Rights Chief to visit Bangladesh

NEET UG answer key expected

Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York Big Story British author Salman Rushdie, whose radical work had triggered Iran to issue death threats back in the 1980s, was stabbed on August 12, just as he was about to deliver a lecture in western New York, United States. Read here.

How much money do you need to be truly financially free? Your Money Financial freedom is a term that is used loosely by most people. But in its truest sense, it has a very simple meaning at its core – it is about reaching a stage where you have enough money to take care of your expenses for the rest of your life without needing to work again. How much money is enough? What are the unrealisticrisky assumptions? Read here.

Braving funding winter, start-ups cut online marketing spends by 30-60 percent Startup Ecosystem Fintech, edtech and cryptocurrency sectors were the most funded in 2021. But, with the ongoing funding crisis and other macro headwinds, each of these sectors have had their unique set of challenges in the past few months. Several other founders and investors in the start-up ecosystem, have cut down marketing spends, especially digital marketing without seeing much impact on revenue. Over the past few months, marketing spends of start-ups have reduced by around 30-60 percent. So, what is the present focus of startups? Read on.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched with Lecia Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tech Tattle Just a day after the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi unveiled a flagship foldable smartphone of its own. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds last year’s Mi Mix Fold and features a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi also leveraged its partnership with Lecia for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Here's a quick look at design, specs, camera features, price, and everything else to know.