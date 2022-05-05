US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years. More here
Today:
JP Nadda to attend Telangana BJP meet
Congress rally in Shimla
Prashant Kishor may announce political plans
Trinamool’s mega public outreach drive begins
Bank of England set for 4th straight rate hike to fight inflation Tomorrow:
Heatwave to commence in northwest India
Coal ministry to hold investor's meet in Mumbai
EV Expo to being in Bengaluru
Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya
Today:
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4. The move surprised markets pushing Benchmark Sensex down by 1474 points in the intra-day trade and pushing the yield on India's benchmark 10-year bond to 7.38 per cent. More here
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4. The move surprised markets pushing Benchmark Sensex down by 1474 points in the intra-day trade and pushing the yield on India's benchmark 10-year bond to 7.38 per cent. More here
Pharma giant Pfizer on May 4 inaugurated a global drug development centre at IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai that will bring research and development (R&D) capabilities of the company under one roof. More here
Pharma giant Pfizer on May 4 inaugurated a global drug development centre at IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai that will bring research and development (R&D) capabilities of the company under one roof. More here
The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W have officially been unveiled in India. The new additions to the Vivo T1 series follow the launch of the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro 5G come with Snapdragon chips, AMOLED displays, and sizeable batteries. More here
The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W have officially been unveiled in India. The new additions to the Vivo T1 series follow the launch of the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro 5G come with Snapdragon chips, AMOLED displays, and sizeable batteries. More here
Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. More here
Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. More here
A 100-year-old from the UK created a world record after winning a 100-metre race for centenarians. More here
A 100-year-old from the UK created a world record after winning a 100-metre race for centenarians. More here