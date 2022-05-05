Market Buzz Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

JP Nadda to attend Telangana BJP meet

Congress rally in Shimla

Prashant Kishor may announce political plans

Trinamool’s mega public outreach drive begins

Bank of England set for 4th straight rate hike to fight inflation Tomorrow:

Heatwave to commence in northwest India

Coal ministry to hold investor's meet in Mumbai

EV Expo to being in Bengaluru

Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya

Big Story RBI hikes repo rate by 40bps to 4.40%, CRR by 50bps, cites inflation worries Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40-basis-point hike in the key lending rate and raised the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points in an unscheduled announcement on May 4. The move surprised markets pushing Benchmark Sensex down by 1474 points in the intra-day trade and pushing the yield on India's benchmark 10-year bond to 7.38 per cent. More here

Coronavirus Check Pfizer opens $20-million global drug development centre at IIT-Madras Pharma giant Pfizer on May 4 inaugurated a global drug development centre at IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai that will bring research and development (R&D) capabilities of the company under one roof. More here

Tech Tattle Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched in India The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W have officially been unveiled in India. The new additions to the Vivo T1 series follow the launch of the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro 5G come with Snapdragon chips, AMOLED displays, and sizeable batteries. More here

Auto Apple hires 31-year Ford veteran Desi Ujkashevic to ramp up electric-car work Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. More here