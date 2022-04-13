The Nasdaq led the charge on Wall Street on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose largely in line with estimates, lifting growth stocks that were hammered by a surge in Treasury yields on expectations of aggressive US interest rate hikes. More here
Today:
Motorola Moto G22 arrives in India
Puducherry beach festival begins
Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts Tomorrow:
Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations
Four-day long bank holidays to begin
PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders
Today:
India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, according to data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. More here
With both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech asking private hospitals to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at revised rates, promising that the price differential would be compensated through free doses later, healthcare providers have now decided to join the drive. More here
Epic Games has raised $2 billion in funding from Sony Group Corporation and Kirkbi, the holding and investment company of the Lego group, the Fortnite franchise creator has said. More here
Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to spend 8 trillion yen ($64 billion) on research and development over the next 10 years as it aims to roll out more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030. More here
For the first time in 11 years, the number of domestic patent filings has exceeded international patent filings in India in the three months to March 2022. More here
