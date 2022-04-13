 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Wall Street rises as growth stocks bounce after inflation data

The Nasdaq led the charge on Wall Street on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose largely in line with estimates, lifting growth stocks that were hammered by a surge in Treasury yields on expectations of aggressive US interest rate hikes. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Motorola Moto G22 arrives in India
Puducherry beach festival begins
Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts Tomorrow:
Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations
Four-day long bank holidays to begin
PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders

Big Story
CPI inflation rockets to 17-month high of 6.95% in March from 6.07% in February

India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, according to data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. More here

Coronavirus Check
After initial hiccup, many private hospitals start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

With both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech asking private hospitals to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at revised rates, promising that the price differential would be compensated through free doses later, healthcare providers have now decided to join the drive. More here

Tech Tattle
Sony, Kirkbi invest $2 billion in Epic Games

Epic Games has raised $2 billion in funding from Sony Group Corporation and Kirkbi, the holding and investment company of the Lego group, the Fortnite franchise creator has said. More here

Auto
Honda says to spend $64 billion on R&D as it revs up electric ambitions

Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to spend 8 trillion yen ($64 billion) on research and development over the next 10 years as it aims to roll out more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030. More here

Tailpiece
Domestic patent filings outnumber international applicants in India for the first time in 11 years

For the first time in 11 years, the number of domestic patent filings has exceeded international patent filings in India in the three months to March 2022. More here

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.