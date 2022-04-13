Market Buzz Wall Street rises as growth stocks bounce after inflation data The Nasdaq led the charge on Wall Street on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose largely in line with estimates, lifting growth stocks that were hammered by a surge in Treasury yields on expectations of aggressive US interest rate hikes. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Motorola Moto G22 arrives in India

Puducherry beach festival begins

Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts Tomorrow:

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

Four-day long bank holidays to begin

PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders

Big Story CPI inflation rockets to 17-month high of 6.95% in March from 6.07% in February India's retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March from 6.07 percent in February, according to data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. More here

Coronavirus Check After initial hiccup, many private hospitals start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses With both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech asking private hospitals to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at revised rates, promising that the price differential would be compensated through free doses later, healthcare providers have now decided to join the drive. More here

Tech Tattle Sony, Kirkbi invest $2 billion in Epic Games Epic Games has raised $2 billion in funding from Sony Group Corporation and Kirkbi, the holding and investment company of the Lego group, the Fortnite franchise creator has said. More here

Auto Honda says to spend $64 billion on R&D as it revs up electric ambitions Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to spend 8 trillion yen ($64 billion) on research and development over the next 10 years as it aims to roll out more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030. More here