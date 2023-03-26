 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mobility in deep water: Can Bengaluru turn the ship towards a 15-minute city?

Souptik Datta
Mar 26, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

Experts say unless the Revised Master Plan 2041 is implemented within 2025 and metro work completed within 2032, mobility will remain an issue for the tech hub

Traffic in India

Almost every day, Anwesha Ray, an information technology (IT) professional in Bengaluru, takes a private cab to work even with the surging fares during peak Bengaluru traffic hours.

“The bus stop is about 800 metres from my home. However, it's about 2 km away from my workplace in Whitefield. And the metro station is 30 minutes away from my apartment. So, both are inaccessible to me," she added.
Already facing a traffic snarl, Bengaluru's poor urban planning, coupled with infrastructure failure, has dented mobility across the city.

So much so that the state government recently announced an action plan for 12 ‘good life’ clusters (live-work-play) to facilitate mobility, as well as, the "30-minute proposal".

Ideas like the 15-minute city, which originated in Europe, attempt to make services available to residents within a 15-minute or 30-minute radius of their homes.