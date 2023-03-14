 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive: Mobile Premier League launches its NFT marketplace GGX

Vikas SN
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

Mobile Premier League's NFT marketplace launch comes amid a busy cricketing season in the country and a legal dispute with a rival.

Esports and skill gaming app Mobile Premier League (MPL) has launched its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Good Game Exchange (GGX), even as the digital asset industry faces a daunting business environment due to the ongoing crypto winter and regulatory uncertainties.

The launch comes amid a busy cricketing season in the country, which includes the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) tournament and the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, as well as a legal dispute with a startup backed by one of MPL's major rivals, Dream Sports.

GGX will allow people to buy, sell and trade NFTs. At the time of writing this article, the platform offers a collection of digital player trading cards sourced from the online sports collectibles and fantasy sports platform Striker. MPL had backed Striker, a venture started by two of its employees, Krishna Mohan Vedula and Nitesh Jain, Moneycontrol had reported in September 2022.

These trading cards can be filtered based on the player, player type, price, country, and tournaments such as the WPL and India and Pakistan's domestic T20 leagues. The cards can also be filtered based on rarity, similar to what Striker currently provides (Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary and Striker).