 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Mission Prarambh: Skyroot successfully launches Vikram-S rocket

Aihik Sur
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Vikram-S, a carbon composite suborbital rocket carrying three customer payloads, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:30 am.

Picture credit: Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S rocket successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on November 18 to become India's first private company to launch into space.

Vikram-S, a carbon composite suborbital rocket carrying three customer payloads, launched from the facility at 11:30 am. The rocket is also equipped with sensors that measure acceleration, pressure, and other parameters. Its previous November 12 launch date was called off due to bad weather.

The Mission Prarambh (the beginning) is a major milestone in India's space journey.

This launch will aid in the validation of many technologies for Skyroot Aerospace's other launch vehicles in the Vikram series, such as Vikram I/II/III, and will also play an important role in determining when Vikram I will launch next year.

This launch comes two months after Skyroot said it had secured $51 million (Rs 403 crore) in Series-B funding. The company said that the funding would help with their "initial development launches."

The startup has also received significant support for this launch from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (In-SPACe) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).