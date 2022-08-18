Metropolis Healthcare says CEO Vijender Singh relieved from his responsibilities

Metropolis Healthcare Limited informed the stock exchanges on August 18 that Vijender Singh, who had resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer on July 29 and was asked to continue till November 30 this year, has been relieved of his duties on August 17 as per his request.

The company also stated that Singh's balance notice period has been waived off.

Further, the company has stated that it has appointed a Talent Search Agency and has begun the process of finding a suitable candidate for the position of CEO.

After Singh has been relieved of his duties, he joined Jashvik Capital, an India-focused growth private equity firm, as Operating Partner.

Prior to being CEO of Metropolis Healthcare, Singh served as COO of Dr. Lal's Pathlabs, India's top healthcare diagnostics company.

Singh assisted both of these private equity-owned businesses in scaling up.

He had also held executive positions at Bausch & Lomb and Ranbaxy Labs' OTC/Wellness division previously.