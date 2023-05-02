 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurum PropTech acquires assets, tech platform from MYRE Capital

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

Aryaman Vir, former founder & CEO of MYRE Capital has been appointed as the CEO of Aurum WiseX.

Aurum PropTech Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired assets and technology platform from MYRE Capital, which facilitates investors in fractional ownership of commercial properties.

Aurum PropTech, which is listed on stock exchanges, launched Aurum WiseX, a digital distribution vertical for real estate investments, the company said in a statement.

It did not disclose the structure and value of the deal.

