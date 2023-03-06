 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Logistics gets board nod to buy out partners’ 38.87% stake

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

With the acquisition, Allcargo Logistics will own 100 percent stake in the contract logistics business

The board of multimodal logistics solutions provider Allcargo Logistics Limited, a part of the Allcargo Group, has approved the plan to acquire a 38.87 percent stake from its partners at an enterprise value of Rs 373 crore. With the acquisition, Allcargo Logistics will own a 100 percent stake in the contract logistics business.

The company’s board approved the exit from the non-core clearance business, selling the entire stake held in the entity. The move is in line with the Group’s philosophy to focus on core businesses.

The acquisition price is based on the agreement that was signed with ACCI JV partners in 2016. According to a statement released by the company, “with tremendous growth in this business over the years, this proves to be a high value accretive acquisition”.

The company has said that this acquisition “reflects the group's vision for robust growth by creating an effective synergy between contract logistics and express distribution”.