Meghmani Organics forays into nano urea, to set up Rs 150-crore plant in Gujarat

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Nano urea enhances the nutritional quality and productivity of a crop and is believed to be environmentally safe

Meghmani Organics Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary MCNL has signed a licensing agreement with one of India's leading domestic fertiliser manufacturer to produce nano urea fertiliser, the company said on December 23.

Nano urea is a liquid fertilizer and is effective in enhancing the nutritional quality, crop’s productivity and is environmentally safe.

MCNL will incur a capex of Rs 150 crore for setting up a nano urea plant in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

The plant's annual capacity is pegged at 5 crore bottles (500 ml) a year. MNCL is expected to commence the commercial production by Q4 FY24 and will achieve a top line of Rs 1,000 crore on annual basis, the statement said.

India’s urea demand stands at 35 million metric tons (mmt) per annum, of which nearly 29 mmt is produced domestically while the balance is imported.