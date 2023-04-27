 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet the IIT Bombay professor who wants to build cities in space

Aihik Sur
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Co-founded by Arindrajit Chowdhury and Tausif Shaikh, both from IIT Bombay, startup InspeCity's has a lofty dream of taking humanity to the stars

InspeCity co-founder and CEO Arindrajit Chowdhury

Originally hailing from West Bengal, IIT Kharagpur and Penn State alumnus Arindrajit Chowdhury moved to Mumbai after he secured a job as an assistant professor at IIT Bombay in 2010.

Over a decade-long stay in the city, the mechanical engineering expert became a full-time professor at the institute, started raising a family, and while doing so, experienced, like many others, the issues that come with living in a city as densely populated as Mumbai.

“If you walk through Kolkata or Mumbai, there is so much trouble on the ground in terms of space. If you're looking at Mumbai specifically, it took me about an hour to travel a distance of around 4 km,” Chowdhury told Moneycontrol.

“And going forward, more people are going to come to cities from villages. Where will this extra resource come from? Where will urban planning come from? Will it really happen?”