Rocket girls: Meet the students who worked on a satellite aboard ISRO’s SSLV-D2

Aihik Sur
Feb 10, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

The girls, studying in government schools across the country, worked on a satellite developed by Chennai-based start-up Space Kidz India

Girl students from government schools working on the AzaadiSat 2.0

Pratap Gagare, a driver from a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, is a proud man today. With good reason: his 14-year-old daughter's work is soon set to reach space.

Vidya Gagare, along with 749 other girls studying in government schools across the country, came together to create the AzaadiSat 2.0 satellite for Chennai-based start-up Space Kidz India.

AzaadiSat 2.0, which comprises 75 student experiments, is part of the payload aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation’s SSLV-D2, which is set to be launched on February 10 at around 9 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

AzaadiSat 2.0