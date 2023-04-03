 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | No impact from global banking crises in India, says UCO Bank MD &amp; CEO Soma Sankara Prasad

Harsh Kumar
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Indian banks depend to the extent of 90 to 95 percent on retail deposits, said Prasad.

UCO Bank MD & CEO Soma Sankara Prasad

Indian banks will not face any impact from global banking crises as they mostly depend on retail deposits, said UCO Bank MD & CEO Soma Sankara Prasad in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol recently.

"I don't think there’s any impact from recent banking crises globally as Indian banks depend to the extent of 90 to 95 percent on retail deposits. These are all small depositors spread all over the country, said Prasad.

Silicon Valley Bank, which was a key funding source for startups in the US, collapsed on March 10, followed by the failure of Signature Bank on March 12, triggering a banking crisis. The banking crisis is the biggest since the global financial crisis of 2007–2008.

In the backdrop of the US banking crisis, he said there should be no doubt about the position of public sector banks (PSBs).