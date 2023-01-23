 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

MC Insider: IPO delay’s side effects, brokerages in a tizzy, the painter who took a bank boss’ advice and more


Playing Hide and Seek?

Ever since this firm filed its DRHP in mid 2022, investors have been keenly eyeing its IPO. The regulator's approval came later in the year and the management said it would aim for a listing by December. That did not happen. Then, all eyes were on its promoter's Q3 results. Market participants were expecting an announcement on the subsidiary's IPO and listing schedule. That too did not happen. This time, irked investors did not hold back. The promoter company's stock fell almost 6 percent intraday in the next trading session. Now, all eyes will be on the upcoming Union Budget. Any further complication in online regulations could delay the IPO further. If not, it's game on!


Reverse decoupling


Not long back when the Sensex and Nifty were heading for new highs, traders were rejoicing at the decoupling of Indian markets from their global counterparts. But they have suddenly realised that decoupling can work in reverse as well: India has been underperforming major markets for almost a couple of months now. Some traders are tempted to trade in the US market, especially after seeing Dubai-based traders making big gains. RBI currently forbids resident Indians from derivative trading in offshore markets. It could be no more than a passing phase. Once decoupling turns in favour of India, it will be “Mera Bharat Mahaan” all over again.


What if the float dries up?


The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed an ASBA-like facility for the secondary market. If it becomes the rule, money will flow directly from the client’s bank account to the clearing corporation’s bank account and not through the broker’s bank account. The broking industry is clearly rattled, because brokers make money on the funds temporarily lying in client accounts--float in market parlance--by investing those in short-term, low-risk investment vehicles such as liquid funds. Some brokers also use the float to cover a part of their own operating expenses, because like in the case of bank deposits, not every customer will come asking for their money at the same time. Chatter is that traditional broking firms are gloating because the move will eat into a big chunk of discount broking firms’ income earned from float. But it seems to be a case of the joke about Joe asking for a mild heart attack when god tells him that his neighbour Peter will get twice of whatever Joe asks for. Because for Peter to suffer twice as much, Joe needs to suffer too. Insiders say us that a big discount broking firm has already asked its tech team to stop all their other projects and rework their software architecture for the new system.