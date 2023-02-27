 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

MC Insider: A fan fight, who is buying what in auto ancillaries and a bond tip


Hot Fight

Shares of air conditioner makers rallied last week on expectations of a sweltering summer. But the real competition is heating up in the fans space. Two leading players have lined up launches and campaigns one day after the other. Will the stocks soar with the atmospheric temperature or will investors end up wiping their sweat – we’ll have to wait and watch!


Show me the money


Buzz is this e-pharma company wants money to fund new solar panels in its warehouses. The solar panels can bring electricity costs down by 50 percent. But the company has been in the limelight for its cash burn and mounting losses. What does it do now? A start-up dealing in fixed income products comes to help. Word has it that a commercial paper guaranteeing 10-14 percent return may be launched soon on its platform to fund the pharma company’s capex. Would you invest?