Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

MC Insider: Big bang deal, regulator whacks MF house, cost of creativity for startups and more


Mega Deal, Mega Response?

There is a lot of excitement and curiosity on the street about this big-bang ECM deal involving a diversified conglomerate. After all , it's the biggest ever of its kind in the history of the domestic markets. We hear that demand is rock solid and a clutch of top sovereign funds , insurance firms, MFs and AIFs are vying for a slice of the anchor book which is expected to be one of the largest in recent times. Those who missed the bus earlier want to be well prepared this time we guess!


Need for a healthy deal?


Sticking to deal street , word has it that this player in the lifesciences segment is in fund raise mode. So will it explore stake sale avenues in one of its arms to mop up proceeds ? Well the jury is out on this one folks ...