Maruti Suzuki India logs 28% rise in exports at 2,63,068 units in 2022

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 28 percent rise in exports at 2,63,068 units in 2022, its highest ever overseas shipments.

The company's previous highest exports was achieved in 2021 with 2,05,450 units.

The highest exported models in 2022 were Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno and Brezza, the company said in a statement.

"Crossing the 2 lakh milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

He further said, "this achievement further aligns with our strong commitment to the government of India's 'Make in India' initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers."

The company said in 2022, it exported more than double the volume it exported in pre-COVID year 2019, which stood at 1,07,190 units.